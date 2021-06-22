Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.99. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 94,314 shares changing hands.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. The firm has a market cap of C$509.48 million and a P/E ratio of -24.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.90.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.