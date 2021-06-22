Capital Growth Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,000 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

AMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.66. 9,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

