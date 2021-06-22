Capital Growth Management LP Buys Shares of 500,000 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 29,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,079,398. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.