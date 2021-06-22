Capital Growth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Capital Growth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 322.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Life Storage worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 37.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 291,631 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $108.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

