Capital Growth Management LP Invests $11.06 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 92,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.64. 6,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,061. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

