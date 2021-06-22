Capital Growth Management LP Invests $2.78 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.10. 1,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.07 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

