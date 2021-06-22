Capital Growth Management LP Invests $20.18 Million in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Weingarten Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRI. Truist boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE WRI traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.