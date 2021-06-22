Capital Growth Management LP Invests $22.54 Million in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,490,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,544,000. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up 2.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 7,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,233. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

