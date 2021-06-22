Capital Growth Management LP Invests $22.74 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 335,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,736,000. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.58. 3,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,864. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

