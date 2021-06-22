Capital Growth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Capital Growth Management LP cut its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

