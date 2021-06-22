Capital Growth Management LP Makes New $19.43 Million Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.61% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,048,000 after acquiring an additional 631,269 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 907,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,852 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 702,214 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,563. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.