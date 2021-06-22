Capital Growth Management LP Makes New $21.15 Million Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,000. Urban Edge Properties comprises about 1.9% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 1.09% of Urban Edge Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,302,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,013,000 after buying an additional 353,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,237,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UE. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,535. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.77. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

