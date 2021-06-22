Capital Growth Management LP Makes New $32.91 Million Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,912,000. Stellantis comprises about 3.0% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.09% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,441,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,870,000. Bank of Italy bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,513,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,561,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,492,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.