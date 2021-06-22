Capital Growth Management LP Makes New $35.36 Million Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360,000. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 3.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.64% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 84,936 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 908,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,265,000 after acquiring an additional 518,734 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 204,336 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on THC. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 4,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,037. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

