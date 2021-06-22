Capital Growth Management LP Makes New $8.87 Million Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.48% of Domtar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 175.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 116.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 722,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

UFS stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,963. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

