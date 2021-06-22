Capital Growth Management LP Makes New Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.71% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,992,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

