Capital Growth Management LP Makes New Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,478,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,781,000. Turquoise Hill Resources makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.73% of Turquoise Hill Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 677,825 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after acquiring an additional 571,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,540,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,364,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 753,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. 21,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,450. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

