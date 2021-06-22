Capital Growth Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,259. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.51.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

