Capital Growth Management LP Purchases Shares of 70,000 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE WFG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. 4,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

