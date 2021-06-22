Capital Growth Management LP Sells 170,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Capital Growth Management LP reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Brunswick worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brunswick by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. 2,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,283. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.