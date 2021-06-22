Capital Growth Management LP Sells 2,400,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Capital Growth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,400,000 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.06% of Kinross Gold worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 908,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,939,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

