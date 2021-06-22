Capital Growth Management LP Sells 2,700,000 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700,000 shares during the period. Gerdau makes up 2.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Gerdau worth $23,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 95,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

GGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

