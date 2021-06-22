Capital Growth Management LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Capital Growth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Thor Industries worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Thor Industries stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.63. 2,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

