Capital Growth Management LP Sells 600,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Growth Management LP cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 2.5% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $27,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 265,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,350,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

