Capital Growth Management LP Takes $23.25 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 2.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.54% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $5,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,750. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

