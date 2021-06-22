Capital Growth Management LP Takes $34.38 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 640,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,381,000. OneMain accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of OneMain as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

OneMain stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. 2,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

