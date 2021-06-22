Capital Growth Management LP Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 280,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,147,000. Best Buy makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.11% of Best Buy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 82.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.25. 16,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,543. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.37 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,130. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

