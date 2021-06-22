Capital Growth Management LP Takes Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 614,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned approximately 1.25% of Forestar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 174.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

FOR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.02. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

