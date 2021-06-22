Capital Growth Management LP Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,172. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

