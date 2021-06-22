Capital Growth Management LP Trims Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Capital Growth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. ArcelorMittal accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.07% of ArcelorMittal worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 42,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,383. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.