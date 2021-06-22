Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.97. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 58,870 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLP. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

