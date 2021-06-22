Capita’s (CPI) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 68.14 ($0.89).

Capita stock traded down GBX 1.36 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 39.72 ($0.52). The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of £668.99 million and a PE ratio of 49.44. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.50.

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden bought 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider David S. Lowden bought 38,974 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Insiders have bought 76,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,731 over the last three months.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

