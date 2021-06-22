Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -125.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.