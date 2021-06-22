Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.80 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $37.80 billion and $6.12 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00050858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002256 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00032671 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00181389 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006500 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

