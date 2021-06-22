Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.70

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.68, with a volume of 794655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$529.90 million and a PE ratio of 6.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

