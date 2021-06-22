CargoX (CXO) Price Down 29.2% This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $50.39 million and approximately $845,731.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.95 or 0.00646462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.33 or 0.07193309 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

