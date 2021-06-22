Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $158.60

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €158.60 ($186.59) and last traded at €159.85 ($188.06), with a volume of 61060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €158.00 ($185.88).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €139.86 ($164.54).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €146.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

