CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 189,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $639.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.