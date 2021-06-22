CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.79. CarLotz shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 9,959 shares traded.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $680.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

