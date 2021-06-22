Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,710. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.