carVertical Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. carVertical has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $176,373.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00647351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.57 or 0.07135902 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

