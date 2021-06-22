Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after acquiring an additional 868,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 722,541 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,537,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

CWST stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

