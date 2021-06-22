Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $122.28 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Casper has a market cap of $122.28 million and $14.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00107599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00154564 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,505.74 or 1.00390225 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

