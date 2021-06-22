Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.32 and last traded at $83.72. Approximately 28,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,688,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.
SAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
