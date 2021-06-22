Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.32 and last traded at $83.72. Approximately 28,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,688,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.72.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.