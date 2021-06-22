Castle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 83.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 35% against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $18,181.05 and $20.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00366180 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002846 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017274 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00949786 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.