Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.49. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 53,033 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$27.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 140,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

