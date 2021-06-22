CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Up 1%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

