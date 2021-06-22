CBDAO Reaches Market Cap of $128,538.95 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $128,538.95 and $120,796.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00650640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00078143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039026 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

