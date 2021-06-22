Ccore (CCO) Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $22,541.17 and $29.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.00644385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00077406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038190 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

