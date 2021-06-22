CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTGLY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,195. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

